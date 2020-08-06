SEATTLE (AP) - U.S. Department of Justice attorneys and city officials in Seattle will extend a federal court order that prevented a city ordinance banning the police use of tear gas and less-lethal weapons from being implemented.

A temporary order restricting the implementation of the measure was issued by U.S. District Judge James Robart and was set to expire Sunday. It was extended through Sept. 18 while city and DOJ officials review the ordinance, The Seattle Times reported.

The extension of the federal order means police are not prohibited from using pepper spray, blast balls and similar weapons.

The Seattle City Council passed the crowd-control ordinance in June in response to outrage over the police department’s use of tear gas, pepper spray and foam-tipped projectiles during protests involving mostly peaceful demonstrators throughout the city.

The city ordinance could impact police reforms undertaken in a consent decree as a result of a DOJ investigation in 2011 and subsequent lawsuit and settlement after police officers were accused of routinely using excessive force.

The Police Department has undertaken extensive policy, training and data-collection reforms since the investigation. The department is now facing calls to reduce its funding.

Robart has asked the city and its accountability partners to measure the impact of the new ordinance on the department’s ability to meet the requirements of the formerly established decree. The judge has asked for briefing on the issue later this month.

Robart said Wednesday that he would convert the current temporary restraining order into an injunction, if the Justice Department believes the council ordinance should not take effect.

The deadline to file for a preliminary injunction is Aug. 27.

