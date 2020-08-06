Sebastian Gorka argued Wednesday that Martin Luther King Jr. would disapprove of Joseph R. Biden only considering Black women to be his running mate in the presidential race.

President Trump’s former adviser reasoned as much following unconfirmed reporting that said Mr. Biden may pick either Sen. Kamala Harris or Susan Rice.

“I wonder about Hispanics’ concerned about the fact that this nominee [has] reduced his vice president possibilities down to two Black women,” Fox Business Channel host Lou Dobbs said to Mr. Gorka during a television interview. “Your thoughts about why, why not Hispanic?” he asked.

“I think Martin Luther King is spinning in his grave,” Mr. Gorka replied. “The Democrat Party’s [sic] picking its vice presidential nominee based upon their genitalia and their skin color. That should horrify Hispanics, Asians, everybody who believes in the message that we are based upon our character, not our skin color.”

Mr. Dobbs agreed, adding: “All Americans should be concerned.”

Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is expected to imminently announce who he has selected to run with him against Mr. Trump in November.

Axios reported earlier Wednesday that unnamed “confidants of Joe Biden” believe he will pick either Ms. Harris, California Democrat, or Ms. Rice, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a message requesting comment about both the Axios report and “Lou Dobbs Tonight” interview.

Mr. Gorka briefly served as the president deputy assistant and strategist prior to parting ways with the Trump administration in August 2017.

The White House has since announced last month that Mr. Trump intends to nominate Mr. Gorka to a four-year term on the board that oversees the National Security Education Program.

