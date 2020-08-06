LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man wanted in the shooting of a woman and a 7-year-old girl was captured after he fell 50 feet off a cliff and into a quarry, a sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Deputies responding to a call late Wednesday found the 33-year-old woman lying on the kitchen floor of a home with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and the girl with a single gunshot wound to the back, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The two were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies searched a wooded area for the shooting suspect, they heard a call for help. The deputies found Paul Eric Lamkin Jr., 27, of Lincolnton had fallen off the cliff and into the quarry, the news release said, adding that he had suffered multiple injuries and had a .38-caliber pistol when they found him, the news release said.

The sheriff’s office said warrants charging Lamkin with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling will be served when he is released from the hospital.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.