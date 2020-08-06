President Trump said Thursday he thinks a coronavirus vaccine is “possible” before Nov. 3 or “right around that time,” as the frantic pursuit of shots that could return life to normal runs into concerns about political deadlines.

Scientists generally believe that human trials are far enough along to produce a vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.

“Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner,” Mr. Trump told radio host Geraldo Rivera, who wanted to know the earliest delivery date.

“Sooner than November 3?” Mr. Rivera said.

“I think in some cases, yes — possible before, but right around that time,” Mr. Trump said. “The rest of the world is also doing vaccines, so let’s see how they do. I’m all for them, whoever comes up with one.”

Asked later if landing a vaccine would help his 2020 prospects against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, he told White House reporters it “wouldn’t hurt.”

Administration officials insist there is no hard, political deadline to procure a vaccine and they will let science on safety and efficacy drive the way.

Food and Drug Administration says it will not “cut corners” as it vets a series of promising candidates.

“I want to emphasize the fact that FDA has a very bright line drawn between its actions and Operation Warp Speed. We are the independent regulator. And as the president said, we’ll ultimately be calling the balls and strikes with respect to the safety and efficacy of a vaccine,” Food and Drug Commissioner Stephen Hahn said at a public roundtable last week. “We aren’t cutting corners with respect to the development, and we will not be cutting corners with respect to the assessment of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.”

