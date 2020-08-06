President Trump predicted at a campaign stop in Cleveland Thursday that he’ll win Ohio again in November, despite polls showing a toss-up with Democrat Joseph R. Biden in a state hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve worked hard and we’ve done some job, and they’re finally starting to recognize it,” the president told cheering supporters on an airport tarmac.

Not among the crowd was Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who tested positive for the coronavirus at the airport before the event and left for quarantining. The president said he learned about Mr. DeWine’s test upon arriving on Air Force One.

“We want to wish him the best, he’ll be fine,” the president said.

Mr. Trump noted that he had accepted the GOP nomination for president in the city four years ago. The president said Mr. Biden “is not all there,” and that he would kow-tow to the “radical left.”

“Biden’s policies put China first and America last,” Mr. Trump said. “He’s against God [and] guns.”

The president predicted, “We’re going to win bigger in Ohio now than four years ago.”

In 2016, Mr. Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton by about eight percentage points in Ohio. But most polls this year show Mr. Biden with a slight lead, within the margins of error.

No Republican has ever won the White House without capturing Ohio.

David B. Cohen, interim director of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron, said the race is close because the state has been hit hard by job losses and the pandemic.

“I think his routine is wearing thin in places like Ohio,” Mr. Cohen said of the president. “Ohio is very much a toss-up at this point. The fact that it’s August, and Donald Trump is having to travel to Ohio to shore up support when he won the state by eight points in 2016, that tells you that he’s in big trouble.”

