Three C-17s Globemaster transport jets are en route to Lebanon with relief supplies, including food, water and medical supplies, officials with U.S. Central Command said Thursday.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, spoke with Gen. Joseph Aoun, commander of Lebanon’s armed forces, to express his condolences for the loss of life and devastation following Wednesday’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port facility.

“Gen. McKenzie expressed U.S. willingness to continue to work with the Lebanese Armed Forces to help provide aid and assistance to meet the needs of the Lebanese people during this terrible tragedy,” U.S. Central Command officials said in a statement.

Gen. McKenzie said U.S. military and civilian organizations will be working together to speed up the process to get relief help to the devastated city. He pledged to continue a close dialogue with Lebanon’s military officials as the recovery effort continues, officials said.

