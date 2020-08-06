U.S. officials are reportedly negotiating the sale of at least four large sophisticated aerial drones to Taiwan in a historic purchase that is all but set to add to heightened tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its territory.

The purchase includes SeaGuardian surveillance drones that can travel 6,000 nautical miles, Reuters reported, citing six sources familiar with the deal. Taiwan’s current drones max out at a 160-mile range.

If the sale is authorized by Congress, it would be the first drone sale under the Trump administration’s plan to sell more of the unmanned aerial vehicles citing a reinterpretation of the Missile Technology Control Regime, an informal missile proliferation agreement between 35 nations designed to limit the spread of weapons.

Late last month, the Trump administration relaxed rules governing the export of armed drones, making it easier for American companies to sell the deadly unmanned aerial systems in a bid to compete with China’s growing foothold in the market.

Under the change, the sale of armed drones with a “maximum airspeed less than 800 kilometers per hour” can be authorized. The new standard means that American drones such as the MQ-9 Reaper, which is similar to the SeaGuardian, can now be sold to allies and partners much more easily.

The State Department has authorized the sale of the drones to Taiwan, the publication reported, but it remains unclear whether administration officials have given the green light to export the drones with weapons attached to the vehicles.

The sale is likely to add to escalating tension between Washington and Beijing, which has been exporting its own armed drones to countries around the world. China is not a member of the MTCR pact.

The report comes days before Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is expected to travel to Taiwan, marking the highest-level U.S. official visit to the island since 1979.

The U.S. and China have clashed on a number of fronts in recent months, including trade, human rights, Hong Kong and control of the South China Sea.

Although the U.S. does not officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and maintains unofficial ties with the island and is a crucial weapons provider and defense ally, China has historically reacted with a special intensity to signs that the U.S. was bolstering the independence of Taiwan.

