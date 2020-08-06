LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - The state Supreme Court won’t rehear a case in which a man said he purposefully brought a gun onto the University of Wyoming’s campus in order to challenge the school’s policy on prohibiting firearms.

Lyle Williams was cited in 2018 with open-carrying a gun on the university’s campus during the state Republican party’s annual conference.

District Court Judge Tori Kricken, ruled in July that the university is allowed to regulate and prohibit firearms on campus. The state Supreme Court reaffirmed the district court’s ruling in a 3-2 decision Tuesday, the Laramie Boomerang reported.

The Wyoming Supreme Court’s majority did not offer an explanation for why they refused to rehear the case. Chief Justice Michael K. Davis and Justice Keith Kautz were the two justices who voted to grant Williams‘ petition.

“We’re disappointed and we’ll continue to pursue all remedies available to Mr. Williams in the courts,” said Jason Tangeman, Williams‘ lawyer.

Kricken said in her July ruling that the university is an arm of the state and is entitled to regulate firearms. She ruled against Williams on similar grounds in 2018, but that ruling was overturned by the state Supreme Court in Sept. 2019. The higher court said that Kricken had improperly ruled then because she usurped another judge’s authority.

