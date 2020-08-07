The full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled Friday that House Democrats have the authority to subpoena former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

In a 7-2 ruling, the court reasoned the House of Representatives would suffer a concrete injury in not conducting its oversight duties if the chamber cannot exercise its subpoena power.

“The Constitution charges Congress with certain responsibility, including to legislate, to conduct oversight of the federal government, and, when necessary, to impeach and remove a president,” wrote Judge Judith Rogers, a Clinton appointee who authored the majority opinion.

