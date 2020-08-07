President Trump, responding to a government report Friday about continued foreign interference in the U.S. presidential election, said the biggest risk from adversaries is meddling with mail-in ballots.

“The biggest risk that we have is mail-in ballots. … It is a much easier thing for a foreign power — whether it’s Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, many others, people, countries you wouldn’t expect — it’s much easier for them to forge ballots and send them in,” he said at a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Director of National Intelligence office reported Friday that China and Iran don’t want Mr. Trump to win reelection. The report also said Russia is taking action to “denigrate” presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

“I don’t care what anybody says,” Mr. Trump said, asserting that he has been tougher than any of his predecessors on Russia.

He said China “would own” the U.S. if Mr. Biden were elected.

