President Trump said Friday he is sending three “fully loaded” aircraft to Lebanon as it deals with the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port in Beirut.

Mr. Trump spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, who toured the damage in Beirut, and extended condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun and the families of 150 people who died in the blast.

Mr. Aoun says the massive explosion on Tuesday was caused by either negligence or “external intervention” by a missile or bomb. It is believed that a fire ignited 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate in storage, though it is unclear what sparked it.

“This was an event like the world has not seen for a long time. Horrible event,” Mr. Trump said from his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mr. Trump said the planes heading to Beirut are carrying medical supplies, food, water and “many other things” to help.

He said he will hold a conference call with Mr. Macron and Lebanese leaders on Saturday to learn more.

“Everyone wants to help,” he said. “We stand firmly with the people of Lebanon and will continue to offer our support through this difficult time.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.