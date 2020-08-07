Iran is brushing off the newest change to the U.S.’ top Iran policy expert as a senior adviser said there is “no difference” between the outgoing special representative for Iran Brian Hook and the incoming envoy Elliot Abrams.

In a surprise announcement Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Mr. Hook is stepping down from his role as U.S. special representative for Iran after two years years and will be replaced by Mr. Abrams, who will serve as the special representative for both Iran and his current responsibility, Venezuela.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted Friday that there is “no difference” between either of the senior policy advisers.

“American officials have been bitten off more than they could chew,” he said. “Same applies to Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump AND their successors. #BankruptUSIranPolicy.”

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have steadily increased over the last year with no end in sight. Following the U.S. withdrawal from the Obama-era nuclear agreement in 2018, Washington has launched a “maximum pressure campaign” aimed at squeezing Tehran’s economy and political structure.

