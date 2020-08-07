Loudoun County Public School officials finalized their plan for an all-virtual start to the school year, releasing details Thursday about how students will learn remotely in the fall semester.

Students will have a mix of independent learning time and interactive live online sessions with their teachers and classmates. Student participation and attendance will be tracked

Mondays will be reserved for online lessons and independent study, with teachers holding office hours.

Tuesdays through Fridays, students will participate in live, online instruction and learning labs.

Students in middle and high school will have their classes divided into eight “blocks.” The first four classes be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays and the other four on Thursdays and Fridays.

Elementary school students will have smaller and shorter class periods than the older students.

The plan also shows what student schedules would look like if the schools moved to a hybrid model of two days of in-person learning and three days of online instruction.

Superintendent Eric Williams recommended in July that the Loudoun school system start the year with all-virtual learning and to implement a mix of in-person and remote instruction in stages.

The first day of school is scheduled for Sept. 8.

