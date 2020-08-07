BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is questioning why Louisiana must pay a portion of the costs to use the state’s National Guard in coronavirus response work if the federal government is picking up the full tab in some other states.

The Democratic governor sent a letter Friday to President Donald Trump, asking that the federal government continue to cover all costs of activating the Louisiana National Guard as it did earlier this year. If Louisiana has to pay a 25% cost share through December, that would cost the state $2.5 million a month, Edwards said.

Louisiana is using 1,100 members of the National Guard to staff virus testing sites, support food bank operations and distribute protective equipment to hospitals, schools and other locations.

In prior months of the coronavirus outbreak, Louisiana had full federal funding for the activation. But Trump changed the reimbursement terms in the latest authorization for Louisiana to use its National Guard in coronavirus response.

Edwards said at least two other states - Texas and Florida - received similar extensions for their National Guard activation, but with full federal funding to cover the costs.

“There is not a rational basis to distinguish Louisiana from those two states,” Edwards told reporters.

In his letter to the president, Louisiana’s governor said his state has seen more coronavirus cases and deaths per capita than Texas and Florida.

More than 128,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Louisiana, which has 4.6 million residents, and the state health department said 4,089 people have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

Another Baton Rouge area school district announced that it will delay the reopening of its schools because of the pandemic, after officials said nearly 20 teachers were infected with or exposed to the coronavirus and other staff members quit ahead of the year’s start.

The Zachary Community School Board voted unanimously Thursday to postpone its first day of classes to Aug. 17, news outlets reported. Instruction was originally set to begin Aug. 10 under a hybrid model, with part in-person and part virtual learning.

Seven teachers in the district outside of Baton Rouge have either tested positive for or are suspected of having the coronavirus, and an additional 12 reported possible exposure, according to Zachary Superintendent Scott Devillier. Some tested positive before reporting to work on Monday, while others were identified afterward, the superintendent said.

Officials were trying to fill positions, but cautioned that it takes about two weeks for new candidates to be cleared to begin work.

“I can tell you when we start … it’s not going to be perfect,” Devillier added. “There’s going to be bumps in the road.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illness.

