MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - A man sought in the fatal shooting of two people found in a northeastern Ohio home has been captured, authorities said.

Police found the victims early Thursday night when they entered the home in Medina, and authorities soon started searching for Robert Dick, 52. He eventually was found shortly before midnight in a wooded area in West Salem.

The names of the victims and further details on the shooting were not disclosed. Authorities have not said why Dick was considered a suspect or if he had connections to either victim.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, and it wasn’t clear if anyone else was in the residence when the incident occurred. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

It wasn’t clear Friday what charges Dick was facing or if he had retained an attorney.

