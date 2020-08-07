Marijuana regulators in Michigan recalled pre-rolled joints sold throughout the state Thursday over concerns they could have been licked by the person who put them together.

The Michigan state Marijuana Regulatory Agency also said it took action against the owner of the production facility where the potentially contaminated products were assembled.

“On July 31, 2020, the MRA initiated an investigation into the operation of 3843 Euclid LLC’s medical marijuana processor facility and co-located adult-use marijuana processor establishment based on information that an individual at the business licked a pre-roll marijuana product while making the product,” the regulatory agency said in a statement.

MRA accordingly issued an order prohibiting the company from selling or transferring any pre-rolled marijuana products in its inventory and suspended its medical and adult-use processor licenses for 14 days.

Pending the results of an ongoing investigation, the agency has recalled pre-rolls made by 3843 Euclid LLC and sold last month at dispensaries throughout the state.

The recall applies to pre-rolled products that were sold at medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries in Bay City, Hazel Park, Detroit, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Lansing, River Rouge, Ferndale, Quincy, Lowell, Negaunee, and Lapeer, MRA said in a public health and safety bulletin containing further details.

“Customers who have these contaminated pre-rolls in their possession should return them to the provisioning center or retailer where they were purchased for proper disposal,” said the bulletin. “Customers who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician.”

The facility that triggered the recall is located in Bay City and is operated by the owners of Dispo, a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary at the same address.

In addition to having its licenses suspended, 3843 Euclid “voluntarily ceased all processing activities as of the close of business on July 31, 2020, and intends to remain inactive until further instruction,” MRA said in a statement.

A message requesting comment from 3843 Euclid through Dispo was not immediately answered.

Thirty-three states have legalized the medicinal use of marijuana, including 11 that also permit adults to use pot for recreational purposes. Nine of those 11 states currently have set up systems for adults to buy marijuana from licensed and regulated shops, Michigan being among the most recent: it began allowing retail dispensaries to operate in December.

Marijuana remains illegal under federal law, however.

