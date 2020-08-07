White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said Friday they are recommending President Trump move forward with executive orders on covid-relief, as negotiations with Democrats lapse.

“The president would like us to make a deal but unfortunately we did not make any progress today. We discussed the same issues,” Mr. Mnuchin told reporters.

“We agree with the speaker, this is not the first choice but people have run out of the enhanced unemployment,” he added. “The president wants action.”

The two White House negotiators will recommend the president’s orders cover unemployment, student loans, and rental foreclosures.

Both sides emerged from the eleventh negotiation meeting Friday afternoon frustrated with the lack of progress and accusing the other of refusing to compromise.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said she told Republicans “to come back” when they’re willing to accept a price tag over $1 trillion.

For the White House that was a non-starter.

“Even with their [one] trillion dollar Washington, D.C., magical way of saying they’re going to come down a trillion, they can’t come up with any significant cuts in their billl. What they want is two and a half trillion dollar blank check,” Mr. Meadows said.

