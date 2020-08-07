NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - An 8-year-old New Haven boy died Thursday night in what police believe was an accidental shooting in his home.

Officers and paramedics responded to Howard Avenue at about 10:40 p.m., Capt. Anthony Duff said. The boy was treated in a second-floor bedroom and brought to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Duff said.

Police seized a handgun and a safe from the home and notified the state Department of Children and Families about the boy’s death.

The child’s name has not been released.

Police did not release additional details.

