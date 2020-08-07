The unemployment rate dipped to 10.2% in July, the government reported Friday, as the labor market continued to improve from the coronavirus pandemic.

Employers added a better-than-expected 1.763 million jobs last month, although job growth slowed from 4.8 million in June.

The jobless rate has continued to decline from its high of 14.7% in April, during the worst of the economic shutdowns.

The report came as negotiations between the White House and congressional Democratic leaders failed again Thursday night to reach a deal on a new round of coronavirus aid that would extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits of $600 per week.

President Trump is preparing to issue executive orders to halt evictions in federally backed housing, cut payroll taxes and extend federal unemployment payments.

Alfredo Ortiz, an ally of the White House and president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats “to stop holding further relief hostage.”

“Senate Republicans have put together a strong stimulus bill that will extend the Paycheck Protection Program, which has already saved 51 million jobs and is set to expire tomorrow,” Mr. Ortiz said. “The Senate bill also makes common-sense changes to unemployment benefits. Instead of negotiating in good faith, Pelosi and the Democrats would rather create pain for small businesses — and for America’s workers, who saw their unemployment benefits expire on July 31 — than meet Republicans halfway.”

Mrs. Pelosi said White House negotiators want Democrats to move further in the administration’s direction on the total cost of a bill. Democrats have proposed more than $3 trillion in aid; Senate Republicans’ plan would cost roughly $1 trillion.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.