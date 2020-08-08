CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to trying to cash stolen checks after picking a community mailroom lock, rummaging through packages, and leaving with some mail.

Prosecutors said a video surveillance camera showed a man picking the lock in January and taking some of the items in the room.

Jon Daigle Jr., of Belmont, is accused of altering stolen checks and cashing or attempting to cash them at various banks in New Hampshire. Prosecutors said some of the checks were stolen from the community mailroom in Bedford and from mailboxes in Manchester. Daigle was arrested in April. Officers seized over $16,000 in stolen checks from a car and other stolen items.

Daigle is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17.

An email was seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Daigle.

