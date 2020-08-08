Ted Nugent evoked the Holocaust on Friday to criticize New York Attorney General Letitia James for seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association on whose board he sits.

The rock guitarist and longtime NRA board member drew parallels between persecuted Jews and American gun-owners during an interview conducted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Mr. Nugent likened himself to Oskar Schindler, a former Nazi credited with saving more than 1,000 Jewish people during the Holocaust by employing them in factories he operated.

He made the comparison in light of Ms. James, a Democrat, announcing Thursday her office has filed a lawsuit against the NRA with the goal of dissolving the gun-rights group.

“I’m not presuming or alleging any misdeeds by anybody. Let the investigation go forward. But we know that this New York attorney general hates gun owners,” claimed Mr. Nugent.

Mr. Jones, the publisher of the controversial Infowars website, subsequently responded by indirectly likening Ms. James to notorious former Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

“How can you have Hitler investigate, say, Jews?” asked Mr. Jones.

“It’s unbelievable,” replied Mr. Nugent. “You know why they hate me? Because I’m Schindler. But I got a whole bunch of more Jews that I’m saving. And the Nazis hate me for that.”

The remark was not the only time Mr. Nugent evoked the Holocaust during his latest appearance on “The Alex Jones Show.”

Moments earlier, Mr. Nugent likened New York state’s leadership to Nazis while complaining about measures they have taken to slow the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a son who has a wonderful restaurant that’s been shut down by the Communist Chinese Virus Democrats in the state of New York – I was denied entry into that state recently to say thank you to the law enforcement heroes,” continued Mr. Nugent.

“This is Nazi Germany. And I know they haven’t kicked down everybody’s door yet. But they’re kicking down doors. They’re taking weapons. They’re taking away freedoms,” he added.

Mr. Nugent stressed during the interview that he was not speaking as an NRA board member but as a U.S. citizen.

“I want to make sure that this great civil rights organization, the National Rifle Association, continues to do their job to make sure that we have and we keep the right given to us by god individually to keep and bear arms,” he said during the segment.

Mr. Nugent, 71, has been on NRA’s Board of Directors since 1995, according to the organization’s website. He has previously written columns for The Washington Times.

He had been scheduled to attend a pro-police “Back the Blue Demonstration” in Long Island last month, but his appearance was canceled after, according to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, the musician was made aware of New York’s policy requiring visitors from certain states to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving.

