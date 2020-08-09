FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counter protesters, authorities said.

The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon. After counter-protesters arrived, the demonstrations devolved into “multiple physical disturbances,” Detective Erin Feit told The Denver Post.

Video footage of the conflict showed members of the pro-law enforcement crowd walking toward counter protesters who are backing away in a residential neighborhood a few blocks from the rally.

The pro-police demonstrators outnumbered the counter-protesters, and fights broke out as the two sides moved into a grassy area between houses , video footage shows. It was not clear how the fights began, but the recordings show about a dozen people wrestling and fighting in a ditch.

A person in a red shirt is shown using an American flag mounted on a pole to spear and pin to the ground a person dressed all in black. One man swings what looks to be a baton, striking at another man. The footage shows police arrive within minutes and detain at least two people.

The people arrested and cited were aligned with both the pro-police group and the counter-protesters.

At least three people were booked into the Larimer County Jail on disorderly conduct charges after being arrested in the area of the fight Saturday, the Coloradoan reported.

An investigation into the fights is still ongoing, because some people left the scene before officers arrived, Feit said. Witnesses who have video or other information on what happened were asked to contact the police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.