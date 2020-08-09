There have been more than 5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. as of Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

The tracker showed 5,002,523 total cases in the U.S., 162,455 deaths from the virus, and more than 1.6 million recoveries. The U.S. population currently stands at 328 million.

The U.S. has reported the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus of any country in the world. Brazil follows with 3,012,412 confirmed cases, and 100,477 deaths, but has reported the highest number of recoveries at over 2.3 million.

New York has reported the highest death toll and number of recoveries from the virus in the U.S. with 32,768 deaths and 73,609 recoveries.

Over 61 million tests have been performed, with the bulk coming from California, where over 8.7 million tests have been conducted.

It took 99 days for the U.S. to reach 1 million cases at the end of April, another 43 days to top 2 million on June 10, 28 days to pass 3 million cases on July 8, an additional 15 days to surpass 4 million on July 23, and 17 days to exceed 5 million.

