LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas said they are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed.

Metro Police investigators said a passerby noticed a man lying on the ground early Sunday and called 911.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the man had stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police say it’s unclear what led to the stabbing and there isn’t a suspect in the case yet.

The name of the man who died wasn’t immediately released, but police said they believe he lived in the area where the stabbing occurred.

