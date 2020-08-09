A “significant” portion of academic learning for midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy may be achieved in an online forum when classes begin in the fall, said academy superintendent Vice Admiral Sean Buck.

U.S.N.A. leaders recently decided to return the Brigade of Midshipmen to Annapolis for the fall semester in a combination of in-person and virtual learning. As a key source of Navy officers, the Naval Academy was designated as being mission essential by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Vice Admiral Buck said critical sections of the training at the naval academy can only be done in person.

“I am a firm believer, however, that leadership development requires hands-on learning and training future leaders is the primary mission of this institution,” he said. “Having the Brigade of Midshipmen back in one central location is critical to our mission accomplishment.”

Bancroft Hall, a dormitory that houses the entire Brigade of Midshipmen, will be temporarily limited to about 90 percent capacity because of COVID-19 concerns. It’s part of an effort to maintain quarantine and isolation space and decrease the population density within the building, Navy officials said.

“Several alternatives are being explored for appropriate accommodations for the remaining roughly 500 midshipmen, but the goal is for all midshipmen to reside in the Annapolis area this fall,” Academy officials said.

The midshipmen began returning to Annapolis in mid-July as the first group of freshmen, or plebes, arrived for their initial summer training. The remaining midshipmen will go through the same regime of quarantine and COVID-19 testing when they return to the campus, officials said.

The academy will remain closed to the general public for time being and midshipmen will not be permitted liberty in town to minimize the spread of the virus, officials said.

“The safety of midshipmen, faculty, staff, coaches and the entire U.S.N.A. community, as well as the local Annapolis community, remains our number one priority,” academy officials said.

