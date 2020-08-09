The United Nations Security Council will “make a mockery of its mission” if it rejects a U.S.-led push to renew an arms embargo on Iran that expires in October, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.

U.S. officials have insisted that the embargo, which was put in place as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which the Trump administration withdrew three years later, should remain in place, citing Iranian violations of the Obama-era pact.

The U.S. is gearing up to offer a resolution to extend the embargo this week. But in order to pass, the resolution needs nine votes in favor and must avoid a veto by one of the five permanent members of the council, which includes China and Russia.

Both Beijing and Moscow have opposed the extension.

“If the @UN Security Council doesn’t extend the Iran arms embargo, it will make a mockery of its mission to maintain ‘international peace and security,’” Mr. Pompeo tweeted.

“The proposal the U.S. will put forward is reasonable and needed. We will do the right thing.”

