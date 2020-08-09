MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis man has died after a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in grave condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Minneapolis police are investigating the incident. The Medical Examiner has not released the cause of death.

