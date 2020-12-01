Nine more Catholic priests, including one well known for helping Denver’s homeless, have been identified as sexually abusing children in Colorado in a follow up report released Tuesday by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The late Rev. Charles B. Woodrich, known as Father Woody, was among nine priests not previously identified in the initial report on child sex abuse in the church released in October 2019. The latest report found evidence to back up claims of the abuse of 46 more children by a total of 25 priests in the Denver and Pueblo dioceses. Sixteen of those priests had also been identified as having substantiated claims of abuse in the initial report.

The initial report was based on a review of the records of Colorado’s three Catholic dioceses by former U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer from 1951 to 1999 that was endorsed by the church. It found that at least 166 children were abused by 43 priests. He then reviewed abuse since reported to Weiser‘s office and a church panel that provides compensation to abuse victims.

The most recent case of abuse in the latest report happened in 1999, a year later than the most recent case found by the initial report.

