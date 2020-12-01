Alabama Republican Rep. Mike Rogers is expected to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry, Texas Republican, as the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Mr. Rogers was elected to the top Republican position on the panel Tuesday by the House GOP Steering Committee, over Rep. Mike Turner, Ohio Republican, according to multiple reports.

The newest ranking member most recently served as the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee. Mr. Turner has served as the ranking member of the House Strategic Forces Subcommittee.

If confirmed, Mr. Rogers will be stepping into the top GOP role on the panel following a contentious debate over the massive 2021 defense policy bill stemming from language that would mandate 10 military bases that honor Confederate leaders to be renamed.

He has represented Alabama’s longtime-red 3rd district since 2003, and played a key role in shaping the U.S. Space Force.

Although the two rarely differ policy-wise, the decision is believed to have come down to competing personality types. The House GOP conference is expected to meet later this week to ratify the Steering Committee’s ruling.

Mr. Thornberry announced that he will not seek reelection last year, after serving more than 20 years on Capitol Hill.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.