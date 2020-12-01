BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Bismarck man is charged with felony child abuse after his baby daughter suffered brain injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, according to authorities.

Delaurence Monsegue, 36, was arrested Sunday after the baby was taken to a hospital apparently suffering from seizures, according to a police affidavit.

Health care providers called police after finding injuries that they say were caused by the child being forcefully and violently shaken, the affidavit said.

Monsegue called the baby’s mother Saturday while the child was in his care, saying the girl was making gurgling noises, vomiting and has become stiff and unresponsive, according to police.

Monsegue admitted to shaking the baby but said he was only trying to clear her throat, according to the affidavit. He also said he gave the child a bath and she may have fallen on her head in the bathtub or could have fallen in her crib.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr set his bail at $100,000 cash on Monday, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

No attorney is listed for him in court records.

