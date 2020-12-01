An influential panel said Tuesday the first doses of coronavirus vaccine should be given to health care workers who might be exposed to the virus and residents of long-term care facilities where people tend to be elderly and have underlying conditions that put them at high risk of dying.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said there are roughly 20 million health care workers who could have “direct or indirect exposure” to the coronavirus and 3 million adults in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities who should be grouped into “phase 1a” distribution.

Staff at long-term care facilities, where 40% of U.S. deaths from the virus have occurred, are considered health workers eligible for initial doses under the recommendations approved in a 13-1 vote.

ACIP Chairman Jose Romero said he voted yes because the recommendations maximize benefits, minimize harm and “promote justice,” while Helen Keipp K. Talbot offered the lone “no” vote after raising concerns about a lack of available data on how the vaccines impacted older persons.

Governors will have the final say on who gets the initial doses, though experts say states typically follow recommendations from ACIP’s panel of doctors and experts.

Two drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize their messenger-RNA vaccines for emergency use. Each of the vaccine candidates was over 90% effective in human trials and, assuming the applications are well-received, the first doses could be shipped before Christmas.

The administration expects to send out 6.4 million doses in the first shipment and have enough to vaccinate 20 million people before the end of the year, though production will ramp up in the new year.

The initial-phase population detailed by ACIP adds up to 23 million people within the U.S. population of roughly 330 million.

State leaders and health systems might have to sub-prioritize people within the initial-phase groups. For instance, ACIP said if supply is too limited to vaccinate all health care workers at once, states should prioritize those in direct contact with patients or infectious materials.

Staff and residents of long-term facilities will typically be vaccinated at the same time, though state leaders might have to start with one group first depending on “supply and local context.”

Future ACIP meetings will determine who should be next in line as factories churn out more vials. For instance, non-medical essential workers will likely be next in line, followed by seniors and Americans with high-risk medical conditions.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser for President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative, said he expects there to be enough doses for every American who wants the vaccine by June, although it is up to everyday people to come forward and roll up their sleeves.

“Vaccines are only useful if they are used,” Mr. Slaoui said in an interview with “Washington Post Live.” “If they stay on the shelf, they are useless.”

ACIP noted that mask-wearing and other precautions must be followed while the vaccination campaign continues and the population builds herd immunity. The vaccines might not be fully protective in everyone, and experts say somewhere from 60% to 70% of the population will need to take up the vaccine to get the pandemic under control.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Tennessee on Thursday to highlight the vaccine program at a roundtable event, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vaccine rollout is a part of bipartisan talks on a stimulus bill in Congress.

“On COVID relief, we acknowledged the recent positive developments on vaccine development and the belief that it is essential to significantly fund distribution efforts to get us from vaccine to vaccination. Any COVID proposal must ensure that the vaccine is free and accessible to everyone,” Mrs. Pelosi said Tuesday after speaking to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

An approved vaccine is desperately needed as COVID-19 swamps the U.S., killing over 1,000 people per day.

The seven-day rolling average of reported daily cases dropped in recent days but remains high, at 160,000. More than 96,000 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, the highest level since the pandemic began. Fears that health systems could be overrun have forced governors to resort to curfews or other business restrictions.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his health commission, meanwhile, urged seniors and those with underlying health conditions to stay home if they can, citing increased local transmission.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn was summoned to the White House for a meeting with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the pace of the vaccine-approval process.

The Axios media outlet reported that Mr. Meadows wanted Dr. Hahn to move faster on Pfizer’s application, though regulators are on track to approve emergency use within weeks.

The White House did not offer details on the reported meeting, while Mr. Slaoui said he wasn’t aware of any disagreements.

“I have no reason to believe, from all my interactions, [the FDA] either sped up or slowed down the process,” Mr. Slaoui told the Post. “I have no reason to believe there should be tensions.”

Companies that filed for emergency approval say they tested their vaccines in age groups that tend to populate nursing homes, which were hit early and often by the pandemic.

Pfizer, which worked with German company BioNTech, said 45% of the people in its U.S. trial were 56-to-85 years old, while Moderna said its trial included 7,000 participants over the age of 65.

But some ACIP members were concerned that data on long-term care residents was lacking, given that the trials focused on “community-dwelling” seniors.

ACIP on Tuesday worked through the details of vaccinating residents and following up with them to make sure they don’t feel adverse effects. Also, centers with high turnover will have to make sure residents can return for the second day of immunization if they move out of the facility in between doses.

