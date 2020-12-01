Sen. Joe Manchin ripped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “more active on Twitter” than in Congress during a new interview Monday.

Mr. Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, had sparked the ire of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who describes herself as a democratic socialist, earlier this month after he slammed the “defund the police” movement, which she openly supports.

“Defund, my butt!” the senator told the Washington Examiner on Nov. 10.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez responded by tweeting a photo of herself staring down Mr. Manchin as he applauded during President Trump’s State of the Union address in February.

“I guess she put the dagger stare on me,” Mr. Manchin told The New York Times Monday. “I don’t know the young lady — I really don’t. I never met her. I’m understanding she’s not that active with her bills or in committee. She’s more active on Twitter than anything else.”

“We’re not going to defund the police, we’re not for the new green deal,” he added. “That’s not going to happen. We’re not for Medicare for All — we can’t even pay for Medicare for some.”

Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, said the congresswoman had submitted more amendments than 90 percent of other freshmen and had missed fewer votes than Mr. Manchin.

“The congresswoman has earned a reputation as a tough, prepared member in committee hearings,” Ms. Hitt told The Times.

