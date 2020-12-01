Metro’s 2021 budget proposal includes closing 19 train stations, no weekend rides and ending service at 9 p.m., according to local news outlet reports.

Reeling from the pandemic, the regional transit agency is facing a nearly $500 million deficit, WTOP reported.

The proposal reportedly would decrease Metrobus services to roughly 45% of pre-pandemic operations. Moreover, workers could be subject to layoffs, salary freezes, and postponed wage increases for union members.

If passed, the changes would go into effect in July.

