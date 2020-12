The Defense Department this week reported its 12th death among military service members from COVID-19.

The death, reported Monday as part of the Pentagon’s running chart of the virus’ impact on the department, marks the fourth of such kind in the month of November alone.

More than 79,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among service members since the outbreak began. Over half have recovered, while 832 were hospitalized.

