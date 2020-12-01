Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said Tuesday it’s likely President Trump will give Attorney General Bill Barr a pink slip now that he has come out against the allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“I guess he is the next one to be fired since he now too says there is no fraud,” Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said. “Trump seems to fire anyone in that regard.”

Mr. Schumer made the remarks while speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill shortly after Mr. Barr told the Associated Press the Justice Department has not uncovered fraud on a “scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

Mr. Barr was seen entering the White House complex after his interview with the AP.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.