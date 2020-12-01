Republican election monitors told a Michigan state Senate committee on Tuesday that they witnessed widespread fraud during the counting of absentee ballots in Detroit, including the scanning of the same ballots multiple times in tabulation machines.

Mellissa Carone, an information technology worker contracted to work for Dominion Voting Systems, said she witnessed election workers at a convention center scanning mail-in ballots multiple times whenever a machine jammed on the folded paper.

“What I witnessed at the TCF Center was complete fraud,” Ms. Carone told the state Senate Oversight Committee. “At least 90 percent of those workers were all in on this. They were re-scanning, counting ballots eight to 10 times.”

She said she and other election workers received one hour of training about the Dominion system on the day before Election Day at a hotel in the Detroit area.

Republican state Sen. Michael MacDonald called the testimony of Ms. Carone, who has spoken with the FBI, “incredibly compelling.” Some in the audience applauded Ms. Carone’s appearance, while outside the hearing room, a group of “Stop the Steal” demonstrators watched through windows.

The Republican-led committee heard testimony from other witnesses who described similar concerns about the chain of custody of Michigan’s mail-in ballots, lack of access for Republican poll watchers and the voting system’s vulnerability to hacking.

Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, a Republican poll challenger, urged the legislators to take control of the selection of presidential electors. The state must resolve any election disputes by Dec. 8 and vote on its electors on Dec. 14.

“There are options before you,” Mr. Colbeck told his former colleagues.

It’s not clear what, if anything, legislators will do with the testimony. The state has certified its election results showing that presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden won Michigan by 154,188 votes.

Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, who has been urging Republican-controlled legislatures in key states to overturn Mr. Biden’s win because of alleged election fraud, is expected to appear before a Michigan state House committee on Wednesday.

“We won Michigan by a lot!” Mr. Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

A Wayne County circuit court judge ruled three weeks ago that testimony by Ms. Carone and others who alleged voter fraud in Detroit was “not credible.”

Mr. Colbeck called on legislators to conduct a complete review of the election in every county. The state canvassing board has already rejected calls for a statewide audit and certified the election results.

“I believe you need a full forensic audit,” Mr. Colbeck said. “They haven’t demonstrated chain of custody on any of the key election data.”

Democratic state Sen. Jeff Irwin disagreed.

“I think it’s probably telling that the Trump campaign did not request a recount in Michigan,” he said. “It seems pretty clear to me that they know that a recount would mess up their current strategy, which is just to throw up a bunch of smoke and mirrors. We need some evidence, we need some proof. All we’ve got here is conjecture and musings by former Senator Colbeck.”

Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit last week against Michigan officials, alleging widespread election fraud. That case is pending.

