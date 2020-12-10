PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police have identified two men in connection with the death of a Silverton woman, whose body was found along a rural Multnomah County road last month.

Joel Foran, 50, and Brandon Rossow, 37, were indicted in the death investigation of Aubriel Haskett, 24, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday.

Foran was charged with abuse of a corpse, 20 counts of identity theft, computer crime, tampering with physical evidence, criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Rossow was charged with abuse of a corpse. Neither man has been directly charged in Haskett’s death, and police have not said how she died.

Police said they believe she died somewhere else, and the two men dumped her body on the rural road afterward.

Haskett’s body was found Nov. 2 down an embankment next to Mershon Road, between Troutdale and Corbett.

Police have released no other details about the investigation.

