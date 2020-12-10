Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said an ideological fog appears to be hanging over presumptive President-elect Joe Biden‘s transition team.

The New York Democrat told reporters Wednesday that attempts thus far to identify a clear agenda from Mr. Biden have been unsuccessful.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said that Cabinet picks such as retired Gen. Lloyd Austin or CEO of Center for American Progress Neera Tanden have not lifted a political veil obscuring his long-term plans.

“You have an individual appointment here, an individual appointment there,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said, The Hill reported. “We can wrestle about whether they are bold enough or ambitious enough, especially given the uncertainty and what kind of Senate we’re going to have. But aside from that, I think one of the things I’m looking for, when I see all of these picks put together is: What is the agenda? What is this overall vision going to be? And to me, I think that’s a little hazy.”

Biden transition spokesman Sean Savett disagreed.

“Amid the crises facing the country, President-elect Biden is building a team of qualified and competent leaders to get things back on track and advance his bold agenda to build back better,” Mr. Savett told the website in a statement.

Mr. Savett added that a common thread running through all Mr. Biden‘s picks is a “forward-thinking” attitude and a “crisis-tested” work history.

“They are ready to quickly use the levers of government to make meaningful differences in the lives of Americans and help govern on day one,” he said.

