After an uneasy alliance with Joseph R. Biden during the campaign, key figures on the Democratic Party’s left wing appear to be losing patience with the presumptive president-elect and his team.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont griped that progressives aren’t sufficiently represented in the Cabinet thus far and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded a more “cohesive vision” out of the appointments.

“We’re kind of in this weird spot where the defense is often well, they’re better than Trump’s people and they’re not Rahm Emanuel,” said Pete D’Alessandro, an adviser to Mr. Sanders’ 2020 and 2016 presidential campaigns. “That’s kind of a low bar.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a leader of the far-left Capitol Hill firebrands known as “The Squad,” said she’s still looking for a clear agenda out of the Biden team.

“I think it’d be great to see a more cohesive vision across the entire Cabinet,” the New York Democrat said. “I think one of the things I’m looking for when I see all of these picks put together is, what is the agenda? What is the overall vision going to be?”

Mr. Sanders, who is being pushed for labor secretary by some of his supporters, said the presumptive president-elect can’t forget who brought him to the dance.

“The progressive movement deserves a number of seats — important seats — in the Biden administration. Have I seen that at this point? I have not,” Mr. Sanders told Axios this week.

Mr. Biden’s picks have mostly been familiar faces from the Obama era and the Democratic Washington establishment, such as John Kerry for climate czar, Susan Rice for domestic policy adviser and Neera Tanden for budget director.

Some on the left have applauded Mr. Biden for naming former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his pick for Treasury secretary and former Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield as his choice for for U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

But the Sunrise Movement, a climate-focused activist group, said it was frustrating that Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, Mr. Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, got passed over for agriculture secretary in favor of former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, who held the same job for eight years under former President Barack Obama.

“While we believe Rep. Fudge can excel at any leadership position, we share the confusion of many about this move and are left to believe this choice stems from shallow racial stereotypes about the office,” said Varshini Prakash, executive director of the group.

Black leaders such as House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina pushed for Ms. Fudge to head the Department of Agriculture. The congresswoman herself had said African-Americans are frequently relegated to lower-profile administration posts such as HUD or the Labor Department, according to Politico.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, said it was clear Ms. Fudge wanted to be agriculture secretary and not HUD secretary.

“[That] makes sense because she has no experience with housing policy,” said Mr. McHenry, North Carolina Republican. “The housing needs of Americans are too great to appoint someone who is accepting this position as a consolation prize.”

Beyond his early appointments, Mr. Biden has had a tenuous relationship with the left throughout the presidential race.

He points out that he “beat the socialist” — Mr. Sanders — as proof that he’s not a Trojan Horse for the far left.

Mr. Biden also lamented at a meeting with civil rights leaders this week that the GOP used the left’s “Defund the Police” slogan to “beat the living hell out of us” in the 2020 elections, according to The Intercept.

During an interview with CNN last week, presumptive Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris struggled to name a “leading progressive” who had been named to the Cabinet before Mr. Biden offered up Alejandro Mayorkas, his pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Mr. Biden could tap more staunchly liberal candidates to head departments such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy.

Potential contenders for EPA administrator include Mary Nichols, who chairs the California Air Resources Board, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who made climate change a singular focus of his unsuccessful 2020 presidential bid.

Possible candidates for Energy secretary include a stable of former Obama administration veterans: Ernest Moniz, who held that post during the Obama administration, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, a former deputy energy secretary, and Arun Majumdar, a former acting under secretary of energy.

Mr. D’Alessandro said he and others on the left need to realize that Mr. Biden — and not someone like Mr. Sanders — won the election and that it makes sense for top-level appointments to reflect that.

“There are times when you just have to step back and say, ‘We didn’t win,’” he said. “I complained about Trump’s appointments because I didn’t agree with any of them. But he was the one [who] got to make the appointments if he could get them through the Senate.”

Mr. Biden also said the razor-thin margins in the House and Senate are factoring into his staffing decisions.

In addition to Ms. Fudge, Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana also is leaving his solidly Democratic House seat to take a top White House job, temporarily leaving House Democrats with an even thinner majority next year.

The Senate would be a 50-50 split in a best-case scenario for Democrats, pending the outcomes of two runoff elections in Georgia next month.

Those moving parts could complicate matters for Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, who many progressives are pushing to lead the Department of the Interior.

Other potential contenders for that post are retiring Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico and Michael Connor, a former deputy secretary of the Interior under Mr. Obama.

Ms. Prakash of the Sunrise Movement warned against Mr. Connor’s ties to private and corporate interests and said it seemed like unnamed Biden advisers are making “sexist” arguments to try to disqualify Ms. Haaland.

“It is shameful that strong, qualified women of color are allegedly being pushed out of the running for roles they are qualified to fill in order to make room for men with corporate connections,” she said.

