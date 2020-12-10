Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward announced Thursday her federal case will be appealed to the Supreme Court, challenging election irregularities and voting problems with the software used in the November election.

A federal judge in Arizona dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday which was launched by Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump attorney. Ms. Ward is a named plaintiff in the case.

Ms. Powell had similar lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan, but both were dismissed Monday. She has since taken the Georgia case to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The lawsuits claim Dominion Voting Systems’ machines connected to the internet, which violates election laws. Dominion is not listed as a defendant, as the suits challenge state officials, but the company has denied any wrongdoing in the 2020 election.

It contested more than 412,000 votes in the battleground state, which certified its results last month. Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden defeated Presiden. Trump in Arizona by 10, 457 votes or .3%.

Judge Diane J. Humetewa, an Obama appointee, heard arguments in the Arizona case Tuesday alleging fraud with the tabulations of votes.

In her dismissal Thursday, she said the “allegations are sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence.”

Ms. Ward also has a state case that was rejected by the Arizona Supreme Court this week concerning mail-in ballots in Maricopa County. She inspected a small batch and said she found irregularities. It’s unclear if that challenge will also be appealed to the Supreme Court.

“There is a lot of moving parts in that. We don’t know where we are going with that,” Ms. Ward said on Twitter in a video post on Thursday. “In our federal case, we are appealing to SCOTUS.”

