The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. said its Twitter account was hacked Wednesday after it retweeted a claim by President Trump that Democrats “cheated” in the November election.

Mr. Trump tweeted late Wednesday: “If somebody cheated in the election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the election be immediately overturned? How can a country be run like this?”

The post, which includes a Twitter disclaimer saying the allegation of election fraud is “disputed,” was briefly retweeted by the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.

“The Chinese Embassy twitter account was hacked this afternoon and we condemn such an act,” the account tweeted after unsharing Mr. Trump’s tweet. “For clarification, the Embassy didn’t do any retweeting on Dec. 9.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping formally recognized presumptive President-elect Joe Biden as the 2020 election winner on Nov. 26.

