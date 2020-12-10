Homeland Security and the Justice Department finalized a major overhaul Thursday of the asylum system, moving to give immigration officers and judges the ability to quickly toss the kinds of bogus cases that have surged in recent years as smugglers have figured out how to game the system.

Spanning 419 pages, the new regulation would stiffen the standard for proving persecution back home, cracking down on claims based on general levels of violence or gang intimidation. Those who make “frivolous” claims would also see consequences, such as barring future attempts to gain status in the U.S.

The goal is to prevent a resurgence of the record-setting flow of illegal immigrant families the country saw last year, many of them lodging asylum claims in order to gain a foothold in the U.S.

The Washington Times reported in November that the final rule was imminent.

“This is about making the system work for the people that it’s supposed to work for,” a senior Homeland Security official said at the time. “There are other pathways forward for people who want to come here for economic reasons. … But gaming the asylum system and our humanitarian mission for the purpose of economic betterment is simply outside what we should be doing.”

The rule is slated to be published Friday in the Federal Register and will take effect 30 days afterward.

One key change is to the standard for proving persecution.

Under the law, to gain asylum applicants must show they have a well-founded fear of facing persecution because of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a social group, and whose home government is either behind the persecution or so indifferent as to be culpable.

Officials say in recent years that’s been expanded by decisions granting asylum for factors such as domestic violence, fear of crime or living in a gang-controlled neighborhood.

The new regulation seeks to unwind the expanded definitions and restore a more concrete sense of persecution by government actors as the basis for asylum.

That doesn’t mean gang cases would never be approved, officials said, but it should give asylum officers, who work for the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service, and immigration judges, who work for the Justice Department, clearer guidance for deciding cases.

When the rule was first proposed over the summer, nearly 90,000 comments were submitted. Many labeled the changes “racist” while others called it unworkable.

Asylum is the humanitarian protection granted to people fleeing persecution who already have made it to U.S. soil. Refugees are similar, but they apply from outside the country.

Migrants showing up at the border are able to assert a “credible fear” of being sent back home. According to the law, they can be held in detention while their case is decided, but in reality there’s not enough bed space, so they are generally released.

Smugglers realized this and began to advertise to would-be migrants that they could exploit the system, using specific words to trigger the “credible fear” process and gain a foothold in the U.S. Screen-in rates ran as high as 70%.

Many wouldn’t bother to apply for asylum, simply disappearing into the shadows. Those that did apply were usually rejected by the immigration court. The approval rate was about one in five. For Central American families, it ran even lower, at 12%.

