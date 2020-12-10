The Michigan House Oversight Committee Chair Matt Hall confirmed Thursday officials from Dominion Voting Systems will appear before state lawmakers for questioning about irregularities in the November election in Michigan.

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos has indicated to officials his company will have spokespeople available to testify before the state’s Senate Oversight Committee.

“I’m pleased Dominion Voting Systems will appear before the Legislature. This continues a thorough effort to provide the people of Michigan with a clear, complete picture regarding what happened in the November election,” Mr. Hall said.

The state lawmaker said reports of technology issues and election irregularities must be explored and it’s important to rebuild trust in the election process.

“Representatives of the people must be able to ask officials at Dominion questions in order to provide clarity and restore faith in our elections process,” he said.

Pro-Trump lawyers have accused Dominion Voting Systems of manipulating votes in favor of presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden and connecting to the internet, in violation of election laws. The lawsuits filed in several states, including Michigan, sue state officials — not the company.

Dominion has denied any wrongdoing in the 2020 election and called the accusations conspiracies.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.