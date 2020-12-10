President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday requiring all U.S. foreign aid such as disaster relief goods to be branded with the logo “American aid.”

The White House said the move will consolidate the aid under a single logo, instead of the current use of more than 20 federal agencies’ individual logos.

“The lack of a coherent branding policy has diminished the recognition of the American people’s generosity,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “Many beneficiaries of our aid do not realize the life-saving products, programs, services, goods and materials they receive are paid for by citizens of the United States.”

The president said he issued the order because “it is essential that recipients of United States foreign assistance be aware of the manifold efforts of American taxpayers to aid them and improve their lives.”

“The single logo shall be prominently displayed on all materials related to United States foreign assistance programs, projects, and activities; on all communications and public affairs materials; on all foreign assistance goods and materials, and all packaging of such goods and materials; and on all rebranding of export packaging,” his order states.

In fiscal 2017, the U.S. spent about $30 billion on foreign economic aid and another $14.7 billion in military assistance.

The secretary of state, in coordination with the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, will be responsible for developing and coordinating this branding policy, the White House said.

“United States foreign assistance is a powerful expression of our nation’s values,” Ms. McEnany said. “It saves lives, enhances our national security, and boosts economic opportunities for our country and people across the globe. The use of a single logo will elevate United States engagement in partner countries and underscore the breadth and depth of the American taxpayers’ generosity and support for the well-being of individuals, families and communities around the world.”

