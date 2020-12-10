President Trump told guests at a White House Hanukkah party on Wednesday night that he’ll get a second term with the help of “certain very important people,” an apparent reference to the Supreme Court.

“We won this one, and I really believe it’s a much bigger victory than even the first one,” Mr. Trump told his guests. Referring to presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Mr. Trump said, “You can’t have a country where somebody loses an election and he becomes president of the United States.”

In video posted online, the president spoke of his campaign’s “tremendous cases” in court. He said with help from “certain very important people, if they have wisdom and if they have courage, we are going to win this election in a landslide.”

The crowd chanted “four more years,” and “we love you.”

Texas is suing in the Supreme Court to block four swing states won by Mr. Biden from certifying their election results. Mr. Trump has filed a brief joining Texas in the case.

The president tweeted on Thursday, “WISDOM & COURAGE!”

“The Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States. 78% of the people feel (know!) the Election was RIGGED,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

• Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.

