Christopher Krebs, the former U.S. cybersecurity official whom President Trump recently fired, is among several targets accused of treason in an online list, his lawyer revealed Wednesday.

Jim Walden said he learned about the site, called “Enemies of the People,” a day after filing a lawsuit on behalf of Mr. Krebs in light of a lawyer for the Trump campaign saying he should be shot.

Mr. Walden said in a statement that the site proposes “the assassination of various Republican and Democratic leaders who they falsely claim are complicit” in manipulating the 2020 presidential election.

The Washington Times found a website similar to what Mr. Walden described that listed the names and addresses of Mr. Krebs, among others, alongside photos depicting their faces beneath crosshairs.

“The following individuals have aided and abetted the fraudulent election against Trump,” the site says in part.

“Changing votes and working against the President is treason and patriotic Americans should never forget those who helped overthrow our democracy!” it says.

In addition to Mr. Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, the list contains state and federal officials and employees of a company that makes voting machines.

Specific targets on the site include the Democratic governors of Michigan and Nevada and the Republican governors of Georgia and Arizona, as well as FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, among others.

People allegedly employed by Dominion Voting Systems, a company that conspiracy theorists allege to have played a role in purportedly “rigging” the recent election, are listed as well.

The site shows their photos covered by crosshairs alongside their home and email addresses and individual explanations for their inclusion on the “Enemies” list.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a message regarding the website seen by The Washington Times. That site has vanished from its web address but was archived first.

“If anyone needs to be reminded that public calls for violence beget violence, this is the clarion call,” Mr. Walden said.

“If blood is spilled, it is on the hands of the president, his campaign, his lawyers and the silent Republicans standing in the president’s shadow,” he said.

The site alleges the people listed committed a capital crime by purportedly having a part in Mr. Trump recently losing his race for reelection to Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Trump fired Mr. Krebs as the director of CISA admittedly because the latter said the presidential race was the most secure ever. Mr. Trump denies this and alleges his loss was the result of fraud.

Joseph diGenova, a lawyer representing the Trump campaign in its bid to overturn the results of the election, suggested on the TV channel Newsmax shortly after Mr. Krebs was fired that he should also be shot.

Lawyers for Mr. Krebs subsequently filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the Trump campaign, Mr. diGenova and Newsmax engaged in a “calculated and pernicious conspiracy to defame and injure” him.

Defendants in the lawsuit did not return messages requesting comment on the case.

Leaders of federal law enforcement and security agencies have said they have seen no evidence to suggest Mr. Biden’s win occurred because of fraud.

Dominion, which makes voting hardware and software used in several states, has previously denied malfeasance and has warned that false claims being shared about the company were putting its workers at risk.

