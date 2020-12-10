Utah’s Republican governor and governor-elect disagreed publicly with state attorney general Sean Reyes’ decision Thursday to join in a Supreme Court lawsuit by Texas challenging Democrat Joseph R. Biden’s win in four swing states.

“The attorney general did not consult us before signing on to this brief, so we don’t know what his motivation is,” Gov. Gary Herbert and Gov.-elect Spencer Cox said in a joint statement. “Just as we would not want other states challenging Utah’s election results, we do not think we should intervene in other states’ elections.”

They said, “Candidates who wish to challenge election results have access to the courts without our involvement. This is an unwise use of taxpayers’ money.”

Mr. Reyes added Utah to a list of 17 other states supporting Texas’ effort to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Mr. Biden won all four states.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in the lawsuit supported by President Trump, argues that the four states violated the Constitution by changing their mail-in ballot procedures without the approval of their elected legislatures.

The four states are answering the challenge in legal documents on Thursday. The Supreme Court has not yet decided whether to hear the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.