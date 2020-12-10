Google lifted its political ad ban, giving advertisers the opportunity to enter the campaign fray ahead of the critical January runoff races for Georgia’s Senate seats.

Several tech platforms halted political advertising surrounding the November election earlier this year, and Google’s decision to rescind its ban will change how the candidates push their message to voters.

Google’s ad ban surrounding the November election affected more than 5 million ads referencing the U.S. 2020 election, the candidates and the election’s outcome, wrote Amanda Storey, Google Trust & Safety director, on the company’s blog.

“This week, we are lifting this pause and allowing advertisers to continue running election-related ads on our platforms, as long as they comply with our global advertising policies,” Ms. Storey wrote.

Google’s election ads policies include a verification process for the advertiser and ensuring that U.S. election ads only run in the U.S.

While Google is lifting its ban on political ads, it is simultaneously cracking down on content alleging election fraud elsewhere. YouTube, which is owned by Google, said Wednesday it would remove videos that alleged election fraud or claimed that errors had changed the outcome of the 2020 election.

