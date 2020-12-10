Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday a midnight-to-5 a.m. stay-at-home order and stricter mask-wearing rules to address a surge in coronavirus cases throughout the state.

Starting Monday, Virginians will be “asked to stay at home” from midnight through 5 a.m. unless they are commuting to or from work, Mr. Northam said during a press conference.

“It’s [also] a reminder that you should stay home while you can the rest of the day,” the Democratic governor said. “If you don’t need to go out, go home. This is just plain common sense.”

Mr. Northam said that social gatherings will be limited to 10 people, down from 25. Recreational sports will be limited to 25 spectators per field for indoor sports and two guests per player for outdoor sports.

“The virus, we know, spreads when people are around each other in groups. When groups are smaller, it spreads less,” he said. “That’s one more reason why it’s important to stay home.”

In addition, the mask mandate will expand from inside public places to include any indoor setting, as well as any outdoor setting when people are unable to maintain a social distance of 6 feet from others.

The governor said enforcement of virus restrictions “will also be stepped up.”

Asked what measures will be taken, Mr. Northam said “it will be similar to what we’ve been doing” but he has asked state officials to “increase” enforcement.

State officials reportedly have sent out 181 enforcement letters for violations.

“We receive the most complaints about people not wearing masks in businesses. Mostly restaurants, brick-and-mortar facilities, the grocery store and convenience stores,” the governor said.

The new rules will be in effect through Jan. 31.

“If the virus starts to come under control, we may be able to loosen up, but if not, we may have to take further action,” said Mr. Northam.

In mid-November, the governor tightened rules on masks, alcohol sales and closing times at restaurants and bars, and also reduced capacity for gatherings.

Virginia health officials on Thursday reported 3,915 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 271,043, and 51 more deaths raised the toll to 4,335.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 4,398 new cases, which is the highest number since the pandemic began.

