Hillary Clinton slammed Republicans as spineless Thursday for sticking beside President Trump instead of denouncing his unproven claims of the recent White House race being riddled with fraud.

Mrs. Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2016 race won by Mr. Trump, took issue on Twitter with elected members of the GOP for doing what she described as humoring his baseless claims.

“The election was not close. There was no evidence of fraud. The states have certified the results. Yet Trump continues to try to overturn the election at the expense of our democracy,” said Mrs. Clinton.

“The emperor has no clothes,” Mrs. Clinton tweeted. “Republican electeds who continue to humor him have no spines.”

Mr. Trump and some fellow Republicans supportive of his recent campaign for reelection allege Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden won the race due to fraud, but their claims have not been corroborated.

A survey of all 249 Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate found that roughly one-in-ten publicly acknowledged Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

